Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,111 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

