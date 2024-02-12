Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $229.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

