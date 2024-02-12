Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,111 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.57 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.