Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Vipshop worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 345,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.79 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

