Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $405.17 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $406.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.