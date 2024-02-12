Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $146.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

