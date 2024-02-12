Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

MTB stock opened at $133.33 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

