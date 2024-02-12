Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.03 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $202.72 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.07.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

