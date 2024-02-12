Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.61 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,428,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,174.51 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

