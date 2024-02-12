Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.63 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $283.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.26 and a 200-day moving average of $289.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

