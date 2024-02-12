Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.77 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Medpace worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $43,977,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 165,032 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $326.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.61 and a 200 day moving average of $273.00. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

