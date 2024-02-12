Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BXP opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

