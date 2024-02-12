Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

