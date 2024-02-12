Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.89 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after purchasing an additional 392,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $250.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

