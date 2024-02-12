Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.25 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $218.76 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,167,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total transaction of $80,343.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,167,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $1,530,353.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,380,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $67,804,104. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.