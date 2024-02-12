Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $147.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

