Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 232.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Cameco worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.