Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.05 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

