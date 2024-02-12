Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

