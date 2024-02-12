Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 186.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.19% of Dillard’s worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 496.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE DDS opened at $409.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.87 and its 200 day moving average is $348.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $410.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

