Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,616 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,160 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO stock opened at $92.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

