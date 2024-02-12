Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.66 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 182.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

