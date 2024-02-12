Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $103.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

