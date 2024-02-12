Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 1.31% of Blue Bird worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 127,874 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $575,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $575,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,793,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,727,438 shares of company stock valued at $69,347,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Trading Up 0.7 %

Blue Bird stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.