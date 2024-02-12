Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 126,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.5 %

WCN opened at $156.71 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $158.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

