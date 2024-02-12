Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 115,672 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,672 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

