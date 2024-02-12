Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,725 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $90.72 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

