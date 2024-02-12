Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,303 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,975 shares of company stock worth $10,474,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

