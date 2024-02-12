Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,847 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,847 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,491,000 after purchasing an additional 259,862 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CP opened at $85.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

