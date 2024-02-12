Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 26,968 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,968 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CGI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,073,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

CGI Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GIB opened at $114.37 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $116.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.