Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,288 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $435.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $448.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

