Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,777 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

