Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,277 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

