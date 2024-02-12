Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,890 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 313,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 69,770 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 321,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 29,196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 531,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.