Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,398 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

