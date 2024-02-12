Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 85,947 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,947 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.16.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

