Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,600 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.18% of Meritage Homes worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH opened at $154.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.54. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

