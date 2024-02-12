Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $137.84 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.59.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

