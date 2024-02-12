Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $346.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

