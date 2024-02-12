Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $304.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,270.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.31. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

