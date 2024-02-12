Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.05 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.