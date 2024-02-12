Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Position Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.25% of Smartsheet worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 207.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 352,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 223.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,929 shares of company stock worth $1,721,112 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

