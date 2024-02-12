Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $262.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

