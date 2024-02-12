Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,406,000 after acquiring an additional 109,914 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 4.7 %

SNOW opened at $233.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average is $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $235.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,172 shares of company stock worth $124,958,555 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.