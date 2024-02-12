State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 32,252 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Entegris worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Entegris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Entegris by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 13.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $127.07.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

