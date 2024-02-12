State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Waters worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Waters by 144.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Waters by 44.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Waters by 19.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WAT opened at $322.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $341.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.