State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,680 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Stock Down 17.8 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

