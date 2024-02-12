State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,250 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,431,000 after acquiring an additional 449,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,311,000 after acquiring an additional 316,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after acquiring an additional 255,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CNP opened at $27.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

