State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.32 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

