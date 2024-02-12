State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,362 shares of company stock worth $18,558,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $740.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.05. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $745.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

